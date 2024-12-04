5 interesting facts ahead of Manchester City v Nottingham Forest

Enjoy a statistical preview of Manchester City’s Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest on Wednesday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Forest’s limited success against City

Since their return to the Premier League in 2022, Nottingham Forest have earned just one point from four games against Manchester City. That came in a 1-1 draw at the City Ground in February 2023.

2. City’s longest winless streak in years

Manchester City are winless in seven consecutive competitive matches (D1-L6), their worst run since March-April 2004 under Kevin Keegan. Another game without a victory would mark only the second time this century they’ve gone eight matches without a win, the first being a 14-game streak from November 2003 to January 2004.

3. City’s defensive struggles

City have conceded multiple goals in each of their last seven matches in all competitions, their longest such streak since an eight-game run between October and December 1961.

4. Haaland’s recent dip in form

After scoring 10 goals in his first five Premier League games this season, Erling Haaland has managed just two goals in his last eight league appearances.

5. Forest aiming for rare away feat

Nottingham Forest could become the first team since Chelsea in 2020/21 to win away at both Manchester City and Liverpool in the same Premier League season. The last non-top-six side to achieve this was West Ham United in 2015/16.