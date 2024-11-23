5 interesting facts ahead of Manchester City v Tottenham

Enjoy a statistical preview of Manchester City’s Premier League clash with Tottenham on Saturday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Spurs’ strong record against Guardiola’s City

Tottenham have earned 21 Premier League points against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, more than any other team. Liverpool follow closely with 19 points.

2. Guardiola’s unprecedented losing streak

Pep Guardiola has lost four consecutive matches for the first time in his managerial career across stints with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City.

3. City’s worst run since 2006

Manchester City have suffered four straight defeats in all competitions for the first time since 2006. A fifth consecutive loss would match their six-game losing streak from March to April 2006, which included a 2-1 Premier League defeat to Spurs.

4. Spurs risk matching poor early-season record

Tottenham (W5-D1-L5) could lose more than five of their first 12 Premier League games for the first time since 2008/09, when they started with six defeats.

5. Son’s scoring success against City

Son Heung-min has scored eight goals in all competitions against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. Only Mohamed Salah (11) and Jamie Vardy (9) have scored more against Guardiola’s teams.