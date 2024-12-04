5 interesting facts ahead of Newcastle United v Liverpool

Enjoy a statistical preview of Newcastle United’s Premier League clash with Liverpool on Wednesday with 5 interesting stats.

1. Howe’s struggles against Liverpool

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle have lost all six Premier League matches against Liverpool. The Magpies’ last league game against the Reds before Howe’s arrival was a 1-1 draw at Anfield in April 2021, with Joe Willock scoring a 95th-minute equalizer under Steve Bruce.

2. Newcastle’s long winless run vs Liverpool

Newcastle are winless in their last 15 Premier League games against Liverpool (D4-L11). Their last victory was a 2-0 win at St James’ Park in December 2015, featuring an own goal by Martin Škrtel and a strike from Georginio Wijnaldum.

3. Newcastle’s midweek struggles

The Magpies have won just one of their last six midweek Premier League fixtures (D1-L4). That victory was a 3-1 away win over Aston Villa in January 2024.

4. Salah’s success against Howe’s teams

Mohamed Salah has scored 11 goals in 12 Premier League appearances against teams managed by Eddie Howe, making Howe the opposition manager Salah has scored against the most.

5. Liverpool’s strong starts to campaigns

Liverpool could win more than 11 of their first 14 top-flight games for only the third time in their history, after achieving this in 1990/91 and 2019/20. They went on to win the league in 2019/20 but finished as runners-up to Arsenal in 1990/91.