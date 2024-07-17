AC Milan join race for Nottingham, Lazio and Fenerbahce target

AC Milan have reportedly joined the race to sign Udinese midfielder Lazar Samardzic this summer.

The 22-year-old Serbia international is also attracting interest from Nottingham Forest, Lazio and Fenerbahce.

Lazar Samardzic, who joined Udinese from RB Leipzig in 2021 for €3 million, has Serie A experience and is seen as a promising talent.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that AC Milan view him as a cheaper alternative to AS Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana, with Samardzic expected to cost just under €20 million including add-ons, compared to Fofana’s €25 million valuation.

With a contract running until June 2026, Samardzic is eager to move on from Udinese, who struggled to avoid relegation last season.