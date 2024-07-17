AC Milan join race for Nottingham, Lazio and Fenerbahce target

Udinese midfielder Lazar Samardzic
Udinese midfielder Lazar Samardzic. Photo by Shutterstock.

AC Milan have reportedly joined the race to sign Udinese midfielder Lazar Samardzic this summer.

The 22-year-old Serbia international is also attracting interest from Nottingham Forest, Lazio and Fenerbahce.

Lazar Samardzic, who joined Udinese from RB Leipzig in 2021 for €3 million, has Serie A experience and is seen as a promising talent.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that AC Milan view him as a cheaper alternative to AS Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana, with Samardzic expected to cost just under €20 million including add-ons, compared to Fofana’s €25 million valuation.

With a contract running until June 2026, Samardzic is eager to move on from Udinese, who struggled to avoid relegation last season.

