AC Milan join West Ham in showing interest in Aston Villa star

AC Milan are reportedly interested in signing Aston Villa and Colombia striker Jhon Duran.

Sky Sport Italia reports that the Rossoneri have joined West Ham in showing interest.

Aston Villa signed Jhon Duran from the Chicago Fire in January 2023 for €16.65m. Despite limited starts, he has managed to score eight goals in 49 competitive appearances.

West Ham have shown strong interest in Duran but were deterred by Villa’s €40m asking price.

AC Milan are also unlikely to meet this valuation, making negotiations for the 20-year-old crucial.