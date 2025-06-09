Ajax ponder move for Newcastle winger

Ajax are reportedly considering making a move to sign Spanish winger Antonio Cordero from Newcastle United.

TalkSport journalist Ben Jacobs reports of the interest from the Dutch giants in the winger, but claims the youngster ‘also has options in Germany and Spain’.

Jacobs claims Newcastle will ‘definitely’ send the 18-year-old out on loan for the coming season.

Cordero will join Newcastle when his contract with Spanish side Malaga expires at the end of this month.

The young winger has made 60 senior appearances for Malaga, scoring seven goals and registering nine assists.