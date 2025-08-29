Arsenal agree £45m deal with Bayer Leverkusen for Newcastle, Man Utd, Spurs and Chelsea target

Arsenal have reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen to sign Ecuadorian defender Piero Hincapie on loan with an option to buy.

The package is reportedly worth around £45m and includes a five-year contract if the option is triggered.

The 23-year-old has been granted permission to travel to London for a medical this weekend as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his defensive options before the transfer deadline.

Hincapie has been a key figure in the Bundesliga and his versatility across the backline has made him one of Europe’s most sought-after defenders.

Newcastle United, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have all been linked with the Ecuador international in recent months, but Arsenal now appear to have won the race.

The move is also set to accelerate Porto’s pursuit of Jakub Kiwior in a separate deal.