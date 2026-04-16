Arsenal and Bayern Munich target opens door to potential Newcastle exit

Anthony Gordon could be heading towards a major summer decision, with growing uncertainty now surrounding his future at Newcastle United.

The England winger remains one of the club’s biggest attacking stars, but signs are emerging that he may be ready to look at opportunities elsewhere before the new season begins.

According to The Telegraph, Gordon is keen to explore his options this summer as interest builds from rival clubs.

Bayern Munich are already being linked with the 25-year-old, while Arsenal are also said to be watching the situation closely as Newcastle prepare for a crucial window.

The Magpies are not understood to have been formally told that Gordon wants to leave, but there is increasing expectation that offers could arrive early.

Newcastle still hold a strong position because he has four years left on his contract. Even so, this is a situation that now looks impossible to ignore.