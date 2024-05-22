Arsenal and Liverpool locked in battle to sign former Man Utd target

Arsenal and Liverpool are locked in a battle to sign Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, according to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf.

The 26-year-old, who helped Feyenoord win the Eredivisie title last year, has caught the eye of top Premier League clubs.

Justin Bijlow was a £22 million target for Manchester United last summer, but now Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on securing his services.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta sees Bijlow as a strong competitor for current No.1 David Raya. Meanwhile, Liverpool’s incoming manager, Arne Slot, who previously worked with Bijlow, wants him as a reliable understudy to Alisson.

Both clubs have scouted Bijlow during his Champions League appearances this season. With Bijlow eager to move to the Premier League, his reduced asking price has heightened interest. The stage is set for a transfer showdown between two of Manchester City’s chief title rivals.