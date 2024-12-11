Arsenal and Newcastle join Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest in race for Argentina forward

Arsenal and Newcastle united have reportedly joined the race for Bologna forward Santiago Castro.

CaughtOffside reports of the interest from Arsenal and Newcastle United in signing the 20-year-old Argentine forward.

The report suggests that Bologna are prepared to sell the Argentina Under-20 international if they get bid of around €40 million for the forward.

Ontheminute.com have previously reported on the interest from Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Arsenal and Everton in signing the young star.

The Argentine talent, who has impressed in Serie A and the Champions League, has been on the radar of several Premier League clubs.

Santiago Castro has had a promising start to the season with Bologna, contributing with both goals and assists.

As he continues to develop, the battle for his signature could intensify as the January transfer window approaches​.