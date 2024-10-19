Exclusive: Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest keeping tabs on Argentine forward

Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are closely monitoring the progress of Santiago Castro, a 20-year-old forward playing for Bologna.

The Argentine talent, who has impressed in Serie A and the Champions League, has been on the radar of several Premier League clubs.

Ontheminute.com understands that Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are the latest clubs to be keeping an eye on the midfielder. Previously, Arsenal and Everton have also shown interest in the young star.

Santiago Castro has had a promising start to the season with Bologna, contributing with both goals and assists.

As he continues to develop, the battle for his signature could intensify as the January transfer window approaches​.