Arsenal lead Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool in race for Blackburn prospect

Arsenal are reportedly ready to make a move to sign Blackburn Rovers wonderkid Harvey Higgins.

The 16-year-old has already featured for Blackbrun’s Under-21s this season and is regarded as one of the most exciting talents in English football.

Several Premier League clubs have been monitoring Harvey Higgins, including the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool.

But Football Insider reports that it is Arsenal who are ‘in the driving seat’ to secure the signature of the Blackburn sensation.

The England Under-16 international has already earned himself a commercial contract with Puma.

Arsenal would be delighted to sign the youngster after having seen teenage striker sensation Chido Obi-Martin leave for Manchester United last summer.