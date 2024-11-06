Arsenal lining up bid for Swedish wonderkid who is also a target for Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Spurs

Arsenal are reportedly ready to make a bid for Eintracht Frankfurt wonderkid Hugo Larsson in January.

CaughtOffside reports that the Gunners are considering testing Frankfurt with a €40million bid for Swedish youngster Hugo Larsson in the January transfer window.

Hugo Larsson has also been linked with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Eintracht Frankfurt reportedly value the 20-year-old at around €70-80million, so a bid of €40million from Arsenal is likely to be rejected.

Arsenal are reportedly looking to strengthen their team in January in order to get a much needed boost for the second half of the season.