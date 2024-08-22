Arsenal, Liverpool and Brentford target reach agreement with PSG

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Photo by Shutterstock.

Nigerian striker Ademola Lookman has reportedly reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain over personal terms.

Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that the 26-year-old is keen to join the French side with immediate effect.

Atalanta star Ademola Lookman
Atalanta star Ademola Lookman. Photo by Shutterstock.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly in direct talks with Atalanta, but negotiations about a permanent deal for Ademola Lookman is ‘currently stalling’, according to Plettenberg.

Reports earlier today suggested that Arsenal had made a £43million plus bonuses offer in a move that would see Jakub Kiwior move to Atalanta as well.

Atalanta are reportedly looking for around £55-£60million for their highly-rated striker.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR