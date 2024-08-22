Arsenal, Liverpool and Brentford target reach agreement with PSG

Nigerian striker Ademola Lookman has reportedly reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain over personal terms.
Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that the 26-year-old is keen to join the French side with immediate effect.
Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly in direct talks with Atalanta, but negotiations about a permanent deal for Ademola Lookman is ‘currently stalling’, according to Plettenberg.
Reports earlier today suggested that Arsenal had made a £43million plus bonuses offer in a move that would see Jakub Kiwior move to Atalanta as well.
Atalanta are reportedly looking for around £55-£60million for their highly-rated striker.