Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United ready to ‘activate release clause’ of Aston Villa, Spurs and Chelsea target

Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams is reportedly attracting increased interest from the Premier League.

Reports have previously linked Nico Williams with the likes of Aston Villa, Tottenham and Chelsea, but they now face competition from rival clubs.

Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United are ready to activate the player’s release clause, which reportedly is around £50 million.

Spain and Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams. Photo by Shutterstock.

Barcelona have also been strongly linked with a move for Nico Williams, but their financial problems gives the Premier League clubs an advantage in the race.

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella revealed in the summer that he was trying to convince Williams to move to Stamford Bridge.

“He is a great player, he is bringing out all his potential,” Cucurella told Sport.

“It is a source of pride that he is on our team, that he is our teammate, and with players like him, everything is easier.

“He would be a great signing [for Barcelona], but it all depends on what he wants. I’ve been telling him to sign for Chelsea… In the end, everything depends on him. He is very young, with a lot of experience. I think he will be a great player.”