Cucurella trying to convince Aston Villa and Spurs target to join Chelsea

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has revealed that he is working to convince Spain team-mate Nico Williams to move to Stamford Bridge.

Williams has recently been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League, but the Athletic Bilbao star has also been linked with a move to rivals Barcelona.

Spain and Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams. Photo by Shutterstock.

Reports have also suggested that Unai Emery would like to bring Nico Williams to Aston Villa, while Spurs are also mentioned among the interested clubs.

“He is a great player, he is bringing out all his potential,” Marc Cucurella told Sport.

“It is a source of pride that he is on our team, that he is our teammate, and with players like him, everything is easier.

“He would be a great signing [for Barcelona], but it all depends on what he wants. I’ve been telling him to sign for Chelsea… In the end, everything depends on him. He is very young, with a lot of experience. I think he will be a great player.”