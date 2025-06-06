Arsenal, Spurs and Newcastle keeping tabs on Monaco star

Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle United are all closely monitoring Monaco right-back Wilfried Singo ahead of a potential summer move.

The 24-year-old Ivory Coast international is valued at around €35 million, with talks expected to intensify in the coming weeks, according to CaughtOffside.

Singo has impressed since his switch from Torino to Monaco, and his performances have drawn interest from several top clubs in the 2025 summer transfer window.

While Arsenal and Spurs already have solid right-back options, Newcastle could offer the most realistic path to regular first-team football.

The Magpies are keen to strengthen their squad as they prepare for another European campaign under Eddie Howe.

Other clubs including Atletico Madrid and Napoli are also in the race, but the Premier League sides appear to be leading the chase for Singo’s signature.