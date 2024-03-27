Arsenal target hints at possible Newcastle exit

Newcastle United’s star forward Alexander Isak has subtly hinted at a possible departure from the club, sparking excitement among Arsenal fans.

The Swedish striker, with an impressive tally of 12 goals in 20 Premier League matches this season, has attracted attention from several top European clubs.

Arsenal, in search of a striker, has had Isak on their wishlist, especially after an unsuccessful attempt to sign him from Sociedad in January 2022.

In a recent interview following Sweden’s win over Albania, Isak suggested openness to a summer move, stating, “if things show up, things can happen.”

According to talkSPORT, Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak said: “It doesn’t affect me that much. It has been talked about many times, in many windows.

“I see it as just such a thing. Everyone knows that summer is coming and, if things show up, things can happen, but I actually haven’t even thought about it.”