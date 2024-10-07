Arsenal, West Ham and Liverpool keeping tabs on Sevilla star

Arsenal, West Ham and Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Sevilla right-back Juanlu Sanchez.

Transfer guru Ekrem Konur reports that the Premier League giants are ‘closely monitoring the development’ of Juanlu Sanchez.

The report suggests that Premier League scouts have been following the 21-year-old right-back closely this season.

The clubs are yet to make contact with Sevilla over a move, but the report claims that Sanchez is open to leaving the Spanish side.

Beside Arsenal, West Ham and Liverpool, Real Madrid are also reported to be interested in the defender.

Sevilla are reportedly prepared to sell the defender for around €25 million.