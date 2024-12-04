Asking price ‘slashed’ to £58m for Newcastle, Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal target

Sporting CP have reportedly ‘slashed’ the asking price for striker Viktor Gyokeres to just £58 million.

Initial reports suggested that Sporting CP were holding out for £83 million for the Swedish striker, but Portuguese outlet A Bola claim the club have no ‘slashed’ their asking price to around £58 million.

Sporting CP and Sweden international striker Viktor Gyokeres. Photo by Shutterstock.

Newcastle United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are among the clubs that have been linked with a move for the 26-year-old striker.

Manchester United announced Ruben Amorim as the next manager of the club last week and reports have suggested that Gyokeres could be the first player to follow him to Old Trafford.

The Sweden international’s contract at Sporting Lisbon is due to expire in the summer of 2028.

Coventry have a 10 per cent sell-on clause for Gyokeres, after the Swede left the club for Sporting Lisbon in a £20million deal last summer.