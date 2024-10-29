Newcastle, Liverpool and Arsenal target could follow Amorim to Man Utd

Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres could reportedly be the first player to follow Ruben Amorim to Manchester United.

Manchester United confirmed the sacking of Erik ten Hag on Monday morning, after a tough spell at the club.

United have now reportedly reached an agreement in principle with Ruben Amorim for the job as the next manager of the club.

Reports this morning suggest Sporting Lisbon striker Gyokeres could be the first player to follow Amorim to Old Trafford.

Sky in Germany reports that Gyokeres has a €100million release clause, but he could be allowed to leave Sporting for around €60-70million next summer.

The Sweden international’s contract at Sporting Lisbon is due to expire in the summer of 2028.

Newcastle United, Liverpool and Arsenal have also been linked with a move for the 26-year-old striker.