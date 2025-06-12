Man City reach agreement for Aston Villa, Arsenal and Man Utd target

Manchester City have reportedly reached an agreement with Rosenborg to sign youngster Sverre Nypan.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein claims that City will pay the Norwegian club a fee of £12.5 million, but the deal with not include any other clauses.

Personal terms for the 18-year-old is reportedly in process and Sverre Nypan will sign a contract that will keep him at City until 2030.

Nypan is expected to go out on a season-long loan to continue his development when the deal is completed, according to The Athletic.

Reports in the January transfer window suggested that Arsenal were close to signing the youngster from Rosenborg.

Reports have suggested that Aston Villa could make a move for Sverre Nypan as well after having scouted the youngster for a while.

Manchester United and a number of top clubs across Europe have also been mentioned to be interested in the youngster, who will now end up at rivals City.

The midfielder has been a regular for Rosenborg and has made in total 70 first-team appearances for the club, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists.