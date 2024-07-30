Sporting make move to cash in on Man Utd, Newcastle, Liverpool and Arsenal target

Sporting CP and Sweden international striker Viktor Gyokeres
Sporting CP and Sweden international striker Viktor Gyokeres. Photo by Shutterstock.

Sporting Lisbon have reportedly made a move that could be seen as a preparation to sell Viktor Gyokeres.

Gyokeres has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Arsenal in recent months.

The 26-year-old managed to score an impressive 42 goals in 50 games last season for the Portuguese giants.

Coventry inserted a 15 per cent sell-on clause into the £20million deal that saw Viktor Gyokeres leave the club for Sporting Lisbon last summer.

Portuguese outlet Record reports that Sporting have now paid €2million to reduce that sell-on clause to 10 per cent, which can be seen as the club preparing to sell the Sweden international.

