Sporting make move to cash in on Man Utd, Newcastle, Liverpool and Arsenal target

Sporting Lisbon have reportedly made a move that could be seen as a preparation to sell Viktor Gyokeres.

Gyokeres has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Arsenal in recent months.

The 26-year-old managed to score an impressive 42 goals in 50 games last season for the Portuguese giants.

Coventry inserted a 15 per cent sell-on clause into the £20million deal that saw Viktor Gyokeres leave the club for Sporting Lisbon last summer.

Portuguese outlet Record reports that Sporting have now paid €2million to reduce that sell-on clause to 10 per cent, which can be seen as the club preparing to sell the Sweden international.