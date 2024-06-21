Arsenal in advanced talks to sign Man Utd, Newcastle and Liverpool target

Arsenal are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP, according to Portuguese outlet Leonino.

The Gunners are looking to bolster their attacking options for the next season with the Swedish striker, who has an £86m release clause.

This news comes amid previous interest from Manchester United, Newcastle and Liverpool in the talented forward.

While Sporting fans remain skeptical about the deal’s credibility, the Lisbon club is already eyeing Panathinaikos attacker Fotis Ioannidis as Viktor Gyokeres‘ potential replacement.

As the 2024 summer transfer window approaches, it will be interesting to see if Arsenal can secure Gyokeres’ signature and strengthen their squad for the upcoming campaign.