Man Utd, Liverpool and Newcastle target refuses to rule out Sporting exit

Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres has cast doubt on his future at the club despite a standout season that helped secure the Portuguese league title.

The Swedish international, who contributed 27 goals and nine assists in 31 league games, admitted he can’t assure fans he will stay beyond this season.

Gyokeres, who joined from Coventry City for €21m last summer, is under contract until 2028 with a €90m release clause.

Viktor Gyokeres told A Bola: “Stay next season? This is football, it’s normal, I can’t promise anything.

“I would like to stay, I really like being here, I wouldn’t mind, but in football everything happens very quickly and we have to adapt.

“I can’t make so many predictions, it’s difficult, there are still games left this season, then we’ll see.”

Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester United have all been linked with a move for Sporting Lisbon star Gyokeres in the 2024 summer transfer window.