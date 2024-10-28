Man Utd sack Ten Hag

Manchester United have confirmed the sacking of Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

Erik ten Hag has been under the pressure for months and is sacked by Manchester United following a poor start to the season.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of United as an interim head coach.

A statement on Manchester United’s official website said: “Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager.

“Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.



“We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.”