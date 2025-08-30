Aston Villa advancing in talks to sign West Ham star

Aston Villa are pushing forward in talks to sign West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta as Unai Emery looks to strengthen his squad before the deadline.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that negotiations are ongoing between the clubs, with Villa keen to strike a deal that fits within UEFA financial restrictions.

West Ham and Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta. Photo by Shutterstock.

While no official offer has yet been tabled, discussions around the structure of a potential transfer are advancing, with Paqueta himself open to the move.

The Brazilian international joined West Ham from Lyon in 2022 and has since made over 120 appearances, contributing goals and assists in both domestic and European competitions. He was linked with Manchester City last year but remained at the London Stadium.

Villa view Paqueta as a marquee signing, but time is running short to finalise an agreement.