Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund join Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal and PSG in race for Turkish youngster

Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund have reportedly joined the race to sign Turkish youngster Kenan Yildiz from Juventus.

CaughtOffside reports of the interest from Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund in the winger, but claims that Liverpool remain one of the main clubs interested in the 19-year-old.

Turkey international and Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz. Photo by Shutterstock.

Scouts from Premier League clubs were in attendance to watch Yildiz in recent games against AC Milan and Lecce, according to the report.

Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have previously been reported to be interested in the Juventus talent as well.

Juventus are reportedly looking for around €80 million if they are to consider selling the winger.

The Turkey international’s contract at Juventus is due to expire in the summer of 2029 and it is expected that the Italian side are keen to keep him at the club.

Kenan Yildiz joined Juventus when his contract with Bayern Munich expired in the summer of 2022.