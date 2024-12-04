PSG, Arsenal and Liverpool join Man Utd in race for Juventus talent

Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly showing an interest in Juventus talent Kenan Yildiz.

Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Liverpool are ‘monitoring Yildiz’.

Turkey international and Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz. Photo by Shutterstock.

Reports on Tuesday suggested that Manchester United are also interested in signing the 19-year-old Juventus winger.

Reports later on Tuesday suggested that Juventus were keen to keep Yildiz at the club at least for another season.

The Turkey international’s contract at Juventus is due to expire in the summer of 2029 and it is expected that the Italian side are keen to keep him at the club.

Kenan Yildiz joined Juventus when his contract with Bayern Munich expired in the summer of 2022.