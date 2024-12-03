Man Utd keen on young Turkish winger

Manchester United are reportedly interested in 19-year-old Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz.

Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that the highly-rated winger is one of the ‘top names’ on Manchester United’s shortlist.

Turkey international and Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz. Photo by Shutterstock.

United are reportedly keeping close tabs on Yildiz’s ahead of a potential move for the winger next summer.

The Turkey international’s contract at Juventus is due to expire in the summer of 2029 and it is expected that the Italian side are keen to keep him at the club.

Kenan Yildiz joined Juventus when his contract with Bayern Munich expired in the summer of 2022.