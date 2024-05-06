Aston Villa and Newcastle target wants Man Utd move

Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries is setting his sights on a move to Manchester United, rejecting advances from other Premier League clubs.

Despite his contract with Inter Milan running until June 2025 and no extension in sight, Dumfries is determined to play under fellow Dutchman, Erik ten Hag, if he continues to manage United, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Valued between €25m and €30m, Denzel Dumfries is keen on a switch that aligns with his ambition, looking beyond the proposals from other Premier League sides.

This desire places Manchester United in a favorable position to secure the 28-year-old’s services as they look to bolster their defensive options.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are among the other clubs who have been strongly linked with Dumfries in recent weeks.