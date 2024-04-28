Aston Villa and West Ham ‘in bidding war’ to sign Inter Milan star

Aston Villa and West Ham United are reportedly locked in a bidding war to secure the signature of Inter Milan’s rising star Valentin Carboni.

Having shone during his loan spell at AS Monza in Serie A, Carboni has drawn interest from several clubs, with a potential move priced at €30 million.

The 20-year-old Argentine’s performances have prompted Inter to consider offers.

Both Aston Villa and West Ham are keen to bolster their squads with the promising midfielder, setting the stage for a heated transfer battle this summer, according to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

Valentin Carboni’s current contract at Inter Milan expires in the summer of 2028.