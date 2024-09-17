Aston Villa and West Ham target Besiktas star

Aston Villa and West Ham are reportedly ready to make an approach to sign Albanian playmaker Ernest Muci.

Muci joined Besiktas from Legia Warsaw in February in a €10million deal and signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Turkish side.

Turkish outlet Aksam now reports that Ernest Muci could leave Besiktas already with Aston Villa and West Ham showing an interest.

The report claims that Muci would be keen on a move to the Premier League in the January transfer window.

Besiktas would reportedly be prepared to sell Muci if they receive an offer in the region of £12.6million.