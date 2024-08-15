Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Newcastle target Chelsea star

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are reportedly among the clubs keen on Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah.

Sky Sports News reports that Aston Villa could make a move for the 25-year-old should Diego Carlos leave the club.

Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah. Photo by Shutterstock.

Trevoh Chalobah is one of several names on Aston Villa’s list of players that they could make a move for before the transfer window closes.

Crystal Palace could make a move for the centre-back if they sell either Marc Guehi or Joachim Andersen.

Newcastle United could reportedly make a move for Chalobah if they fail with their attempts at signing Guehi from Crystal Palace.

The Magpies have already seen three bids for Guehi rejected in the last week and could move on for a cheaper option.