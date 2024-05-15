Aston Villa ‘forced’ to sell at least one star name this summer

Aston Villa may be forced to sell at least one of their top players this summer despite qualifying for the Champions League and securing a £50 million payday from the competition.

Due to financial constraints and a record loss of £119.6 million for the year ending May 2023—the highest in Europe as per UEFA—the club cannot immediately access the Champions League funds.

The Sun reports that Aston Villa, therefore, faces pressure to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules, which permit losses only up to £105 million over three years.

Among those potentially leaving is Jacob Ramsey, whose sale could bring in over £50 million, representing pure profit as he is an academy product.

Another potential departure in the 2024 summer transfer window could be Douglas Luiz, who has been on Arsenal’s radar and whose transfer fee has already been cleared by Villa.

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has also been linked with a move to Manchester United in recent days.