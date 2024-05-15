Man Utd ponder swoop for Aston Villa star

Manchester United are reportedly considering a bold summer move for Aston Villa’s standout striker, Ollie Watkins.

Watkins has matched Christian Benteke’s Villa record of 19 Premier League goals in a season, contributing to a total of 27 goals across all competitions.

Aston Villa and England international striker Ollie Watkins. Photo by Shutterstock.

TalkSPORT reports that Watkins embodies the type of established striker that United’s new minority owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is eager to recruit to complement and nurture young talent like Rasmus Hojlund.

Securing Watkins will be challenging, especially with Villa close to clinching a Champions League spot and the striker recently committing to a five-year deal.

As part of a broader strategy to fund an ambitious squad overhaul, United may also look to offload high earners such as Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Antony.