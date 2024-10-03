Aston Villa go head-to-head with Real Madrid and Tottenham for Villarreal star

Aston Villa are reportedly in a transfer battle with Real Madrid for Villarreal midfielder Alex Baena.

The 23-year-old has impressed with 122 appearances, 20 goals, and 35 assists for the La Liga club.

Real Madrid views Alex Baena as a potential successor to Luka Modric, who could leave at the season’s end. Modric, 39, is in the final year of his contract.

Aston Villa’s boss, Unai Emery, previously managed Baena at Villarreal, which gives the Premier League club an edge.

Baena’s versatility, being able to play effectively on either wing, saw him being linked with a move to Spurs in the 2024 summer transfer window.