Aston Villa, Hull City and Ipswich Town eye Stoke City star after new contract twist

Aston Villa, Hull City and Ipswich Town are all keeping tabs on Stoke City goalkeeper Viktor Johansson ahead of the summer window.

Swedish outlet Aftonbladet reports that the Premier League trio have the 27-year-old on their list of possible goalkeeper targets if changes are made in that position.

Johansson recently signed a new four-year contract with Stoke, but that has not stopped interest from growing.

The Sweden international has become a key figure for the Potters since joining the club in 2024. He has made 79 appearances for Stoke and kept 23 clean sheets, despite the club finishing 17th in the Championship last season.

Johansson has also returned from injury at an important time and is part of Sweden’s World Cup squad, further increasing his profile.

Villa, Hull and Ipswich are not understood to be making immediate moves, but all three clubs are monitoring developments closely as they assess summer goalkeeper options.