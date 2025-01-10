Aston Villa in ‘advanced talks’ to sign RB Leipzig and AC Milan target

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery. Photo by Shutterstock.

Aston Villa are reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ to sign SM Caen winger Tidiam Gomis in January.

The Athletic reports of Villa being close to signing the 18-year-old winger in the 2025 January transfer window.

Sky Sport Germany reported earlier in the week that RB Leipzig ‘are pushing to sign’ the 18-year-old winger as well.

The France U19 international’s contract at SM Caen is set to expire in June 2025 and he has recently been strongly linked with a move away from the club.

Previous reports have suggested that Tidiam Gomis could be available for around €3million in the January transfer window.

Aston Villa are keen to sign the young winger already in January.

