RB Leipzig face competition from Aston Villa and AC Milan in race for winger

RB Leipzig, Red Bull Arena
RB Leipzig, Red Bull Arena. Photo by Shutterstock.

RB Leipzig are reportedly in a ‘strong position’ to sign SM Caen winger Tidiam Gomis in January.

Sky Sport Germany reports that RB Leipzig ‘are pushing to sign’ the 18-year-old winger, but AC Milan and Aston Villa are also in the race.

Talks are reportedly ongoing regarding a deal in the 2025 January transfer window or a free move in the summer.

The France U19 international’s contract at SM Caen is set to expire in June 2025 and he has recently been strongly linked with a move away from the club.

Previous reports have suggested that Tidiam Gomis could be available for around €3million in the January transfer window.

