RB Leipzig face competition from Aston Villa and AC Milan in race for winger

RB Leipzig are reportedly in a ‘strong position’ to sign SM Caen winger Tidiam Gomis in January.

Sky Sport Germany reports that RB Leipzig ‘are pushing to sign’ the 18-year-old winger, but AC Milan and Aston Villa are also in the race.

Talks are reportedly ongoing regarding a deal in the 2025 January transfer window or a free move in the summer.

The France U19 international’s contract at SM Caen is set to expire in June 2025 and he has recently been strongly linked with a move away from the club.

Previous reports have suggested that Tidiam Gomis could be available for around €3million in the January transfer window.