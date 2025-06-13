Aston Villa open talks to sign Spanish youngster

Aston Villa have reportedly opened formal talks with Real Betis to sign highly-rated forward Jesus Rodriguez.

The 19-year-old, described as “explosive,” has attracted interest from several European clubs after a breakthrough season in La Liga.

Jesus Rodriguez made 20 league appearances for Betis, scoring twice, and featured in eight Conference League games as the Spanish side reached the final.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that Villa have now initiated club-to-club negotiations in a bid to move ahead of the competition.

Unai Emery is keen to bring the Spanish talent to Villa Park as part of the club’s early summer business.

With Europa League football secured for next season, Villa aim to bolster their squad with young talent capable of thriving on the European stage.

Rodriguez has been likened to PSG’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Villa hope to seal a deal in the 2025 summer transfer window.