Aston Villa in shock talks to sign Manchester United midfielder

Aston Villa are in shock Deadline Day talks to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho on loan.

According to Sky Sports News, United would prefer a permanent transfer, but negotiations are currently focused on a temporary switch as Villa explore adding the England international to Unai Emery’s squad.

Sancho, 25, is in the final year of his deal at Old Trafford, though the club hold an option to extend for another 12 months.

He joined United from Borussia Dortmund for £73m in 2021 but has struggled for consistency.

The forward spent last season on loan at Chelsea, though the Blues opted not to make the move permanent in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Roma, Napoli and Juventus have also shown interest this summer, while clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia remain potential destinations beyond Monday’s deadline.