Aston Villa join Arsenal in race for €50m Juventus star

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery. Photo by Shutterstock.

Aston Villa have reportedly entered the race to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, joining Arsenal in the pursuit of the highly-rated forward.

The Serbian international, whose contract with Juventus runs until 2026, is facing an uncertain future as talks over a new deal have stalled.

Juventus are only willing to extend his contract on reduced terms, making a summer exit increasingly likely, according to TEAMtalk.

Arsenal remain interested, with Mikel Arteta viewing Vlahovic as a prime target. However, Aston Villa’s entry into the race adds fresh competition.

Unai Emery’s side are seeking a new striker after selling Jhon Duran, and with European football on the horizon, Villa present an attractive option.

A bid of around €50m could secure Vlahovic’s signature. With Arsenal and Villa both keeping close tabs, a fierce transfer battle is expected this summer.

