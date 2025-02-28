Aston Villa join Arsenal in race for €50m Juventus star

Aston Villa have reportedly entered the race to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, joining Arsenal in the pursuit of the highly-rated forward.

The Serbian international, whose contract with Juventus runs until 2026, is facing an uncertain future as talks over a new deal have stalled.

Juventus are only willing to extend his contract on reduced terms, making a summer exit increasingly likely, according to TEAMtalk.

Arsenal remain interested, with Mikel Arteta viewing Vlahovic as a prime target. However, Aston Villa’s entry into the race adds fresh competition.

Unai Emery’s side are seeking a new striker after selling Jhon Duran, and with European football on the horizon, Villa present an attractive option.

A bid of around €50m could secure Vlahovic’s signature. With Arsenal and Villa both keeping close tabs, a fierce transfer battle is expected this summer.