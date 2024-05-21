Aston Villa join chase for Barcelona star

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery. Photo by Shutterstock.

Aston Villa, under the guidance of manager Unai Emery and sporting director Monchi, have shown strong interest in Barcelona’s central defender Ronald Araujo.

With Villa securing a spot in the Champions League, their ambition to strengthen their squad has intensified.

Spanish outlet SPORT reports that during a recent visit to Barcelona, Emery and Monchi expressed their desire to sign Araujo, who has become a key target.

Barcelona, facing financial challenges, might be compelled to consider selling the Uruguayan defender to balance their books before the June 30 deadline.

Villa plans to make a formal offer for Ronald Araujo, contingent on selling Diego Carlos to free up space in their defense in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Despite the high valuation of €80 million for Araujo, Aston Villa remains determined, leveraging their Champions League revenue to facilitate the deal.

The ongoing financial strain at Barcelona could force them to negotiate, making Araujo’s transfer a viable option.

