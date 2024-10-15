Aston Villa join Chelsea, Newcastle, Man City and Real Madrid in race for £60m defender

Aston Villa are reportedly lining up an ambitious move for RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba.

CaughtOffside reports that Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is a fan of the 21-year-old, who is also on the radar of clubs such as Chelsea, Newcastle United, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Villa are reportedly planning to make an early move for Castello Lukeba in the January transfer window, with the hope that it can fend off interest from rival clubs.

Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig are reportedly looking for around £60million, if they are to consider selling the France international in the January transfer window.

Leipzig has recently been linked with a move for defender Lutsharel Geertruida, who is also a target for Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Arsenal.