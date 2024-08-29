RB Leipzig closing in on Aston Villa, Newcastle, Liverpool and Arsenal target

RB Leipzig are reportedly closing in on signing defender Lutsharel Geertruida from Dutch side Feyenoord.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that ‘negotiations are underway’ and personal terms are still being discussed.

RB Leipzig want to bring in Lutsharel Geertruida to replace Mohamed Simakan, who is closing in on a €40million move to Al Nassr.

Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that Geertruida is keen on a move to RB Leipzig and that personal terms should not be an issue.

RB Leipzig are reportedly willing to pay €25million for the 24-year-old, with negotiations with Feyenoord at an ‘advanced stage’, according to Plettenberg.

Geertruida has in recent weeks been strongly linked with the likes of Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Arsenal.