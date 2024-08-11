Aston Villa in talks to sign Newcastle, Liverpool and Arsenal target

Aston Villa are reportedly in talks to sign Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that ‘Aston Villa keep advancing on Lutsharel Geertruida deal’.

Feyenoord are keen to keep the defender at the club so talks are difficult but ‘ongoing’.

Aston Villa are hopeful of signing the defender but other reports have suggested that the club needs to sell Diego Carlos first.

The Brazilian have been strongly linked with a move to Fulham, who have already had one bid for the defender rejected.

Geertruida is also being linked with the likes of Newcastle, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig are also keeping tabs on the 23-year-old.