Aston Villa join Newcastle, Liverpool and Arsenal in race for defender

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida as their search to strengthen at the back continues.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Aston Villa have added Geertruida ‘to their shortlist’, but face competition from RB Leipzig.

RB Leipzig were keen on signing Geertruida last summer as well, but have failed to agree on a deal with Feyenoord to bring the defender to Germany.

Lutsharel Geertruida scored eight goals and provided five assists in 34 Eredivisie appearances last season.

The 23-year-old has also been linked with the likes of Newcastle, Liverpool and Arsenal in recent weeks.