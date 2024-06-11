Arsenal join Newcastle and Liverpool in race for defender

Arsenal have joined the race to sign Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida, according to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf.

The 23-year-old has attracted significant interest from Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Lutsharel Geertruida, who is poised to leave Feyenoord this summer, has now caught the attention of the Gunners. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen to strengthen his defensive options after a solid season that saw his team concede just 29 goals in the Premier League.

With Jurrien Timber sidelined throughout the season and limited depth at right-back, Geertruida’s versatility as both a right-back and center-back makes him an ideal target for Arsenal.

Last season, Geertruida scored eight goals and provided five assists in 34 Eredivisie appearances. His strong defensive performances could make him a valuable addition to Arsenal’s squad.