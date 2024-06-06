Spurs, Liverpool, Newcastle and West Ham target Dutch defender

Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida is attracting significant interest from several Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and West Ham United.

Dutch outlet AD reports that Geertruida, currently preparing for the European Championships with the Netherlands, is on the radar of top clubs in England, as well as in Germany and France.

Lutsharel Geertruida has one year remaining on his contract with Feyenoord, and while no official bids have been received yet, the interest from these Premier League giants is strong.

Last summer, a potential move to RB Leipzig fell through despite an offer of €32.5 million.

With Feyenoord yet to secure a contract extension for Geertruida, a transfer this summer seems likely if the club wants to benefit financially. The expected transfer fee is anticipated to be lower than last year’s offer, but Feyenoord’s management still aims to secure a substantial amount for the international defender.